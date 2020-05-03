Lockdown 3.0: What is Open and Shut in Mumbai, Pune From May 4? From Liquor Shops, Offices to Barbershops and Salons, See Full List Issued by Maharashtra Government

Shops (Photo Credits: Flckr)

Mumbai, May 3: The Maharashtra government on Sunday issued fresh guidelines regarding what would be open and shut in different zones of the state. Maharashtra, the worst-affected state due to COVID-19 crisis in India, will reopen standalone shops including liquor or wine shops in all parts of the state including in Mumbai and Pune. The shops, however, will remain closed in areas distinguished as containment zones. Liquor Shops to Re-Open in Red Zones Also, Including Mumbai, Pune, Malegaon, During Lockdown 3.0: Maharashtra Government.

For the third phase of COVID-19 lockdown, the country has been divided into three zones- red, orange and green zones. The areas with higher infection cases are classified as containment zones. Mumbai and Pune districts fall under the red zone. The other 12 districts in red zones include Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Nashik, Palghar, Solapur, Nagpur, Yavatmal, Aurangabad, Dhule, Akola, Jalgaon and Satara.

The latest notice informs air, train and metro travel, along with educational institutions, hotels, theatres and malls, will remain shut in the state. Inter-state movement is also restricted in all zones. What’s Open and Shut In Maharashtra From May 4.

List of What's allowed and Prohibited in Maharashtra, Including in Mumbai and Pune, From May 4:

🚨Important Update🚨 What's allowed and not allowed in Maharashtra during the extended period of Lockdown#WarAgainstVirus pic.twitter.com/OW8iX0HxXi — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) May 3, 2020

The latest order comes a day after the Maharashtra government issued a statement which barred reopening of standalone shops in the areas coming under the municipal corporations of Pune, Mumbai-MMRDA, Pimpri Chinchwad and Malegaon. The new guidelines, however, allows the opening of shops in above four cities.