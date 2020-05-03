Liquor Shops to Re-Open in Red Zones Also, Including Mumbai, Pune, Malegaon, During Lockdown 3.0: Maharashtra Government

File image of a liquor shop shut | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, May 3: Maharashtra, the worst-affected state due to coronavirus outbreak in India, is bracing for relaxations in the lockdown beginning from Monday. A statement issued by the government on Sunday stated that liquor shops will reopen in all parts of the state including those categorised as "red zone". The list includes the cities of Mumbai, Pune, Malegaon and township of Pimpri-Chinchwad. Only areas entailing containment zones are exempted from re-opening liquor shops. CMO Statement on May 2 Barred Reopening of Shops in Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Malegaon.

The order further reads that red zone districts can allow non-essential shops to re-open in a regulated manner. In each lane, a maximum of five shops or stores selling non-essential products can resume operations, the order said, adding that strict social-distancing measures would need to be adhered to.

"Maharashtra government has decided to allow standalone shops including liquor shops to open in red zone also except the containment zones. Only 5 non-essential shops can be opened in each lane. Numbers not restricted for essential shops," said the statement issued by the state government.

The latest order comes a day after the Chief Minister's Office issued a statement which barred the re-opening of standalone shops including liquor stores in the areas falling under the municipal corporations of Mumbai-MMRDA, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Malegaon. A rejigged statement issued by the CMO today, however, clarified that the shops are permitted to function in the above four cities as well.

The government has barred private offices located under the jurisdiction of the municipal corporations of Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Malegaon to re-open with full capacity. While 100 percent attendance is permitted in green and orange zones, the offices falling in red zones will cap their attendance at 33 percent, the order clarified.