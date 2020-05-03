Maharashtra Govt Issues List of Activities Allowed and Not Allowed in Different Zones of the State; Here’s What’s Open and Shut In the State From May 4

Chemist Shops (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 3: The Maharashtra Government on Sunday issued a list of activities that will be allowed and not allowed in different zones of the state after May 4. The state continues to be worst-affected by coronavirus with 12,296 positive cases till Saturday. The death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 521 as 36 more deaths were reported on May 2-- the highest single-day figure so far in the state. On Sunday, the state government announced standalone shops including liquor shops will reopen in all parts of the state including those in 'red zones'. The shops will remain shut in areas that are classified as containment zones.

Movement for medical emergencies will be allowed in the state. All services including air travel, trains and metro will remain shut across Maharashtra until further orders. Inter-state road movement will not be allowed in the state during the extended period of lockdown. Educational institutions, malls, hotels will also continue to remain shut across the state. Places of worship including temples, mosques, Gurdwaras among others will remain closed for people. Updated List of Red, Orange and Green Zones in India Based on COVID-19 Hotspots, Check Full State-Wise List.

List of What's Open and Shut in Maharashtra From May 4:

🚨Important Update🚨 What's allowed and not allowed in Maharashtra during the extended period of Lockdown#WarAgainstViruspic.twitter.com/OW8iX0HxXi — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) May 3, 2020

The COVID-19 tally in India rose to 39,980 on Sunday morning with 2,644 new cases and 83 fatalities in the past 24 hours. The death toll in the country mounted to 1301 on Sunday, the Health Ministry stated. On May 1, the Health Ministry had released a list of red, orange and green zones across states. The classification of districts into red, orange and green zones is based on COVID-19 cases, doubling rate, extent of testing and surveillance feedback. In Maharashtra, there are 14 red zones. While Uttar Pradesh has the maximum number of red zones, Assam has the highest number of green zones.