Mumbai, February 3: A 19-year-old law student from Navi Mumbai was found dead in a 400-foot-deep gorge in Lonavala on Monday, January 2, following an intensive search operation. The student, identified as Shreya Bhide, had gone missing while trekking in the popular hill station over the weekend. Rescue teams, including local police and mountaineering groups, discovered her body near the Lion’s Point and Tiger Point area, a region known for its steep cliffs and treacherous terrain.

Shreya, a resident of Kalamboli, had reportedly traveled to Lonavala alone on Saturday for a short trekking trip. Concerns were raised when she failed to return home or answer phone calls, prompting her family to file a missing person report. Using mobile tower location tracking and CCTV footage from the area, authorities narrowed the search to the rugged valley between the two popular viewpoints. Ajit Pawar, 5 Others Die in Baramati Plane Crash, Confirms DGCA (Videos).

Law Student Found Dead Near Tiger Point in Lonavala

The search operation involved the Lonavala City Police, the Shivdurga Mitra trekking group, and local volunteers. Rescuers spent several hours navigating the difficult terrain under challenging conditions before spotting the body deep within the ravine.

Due to the depth and steepness of the gorge, the recovery process took several hours. Teams utilised ropes and stretchers to pull the body back to the surface late Monday evening. Preliminary observations suggest the student may have slipped and fallen, though a formal investigation into the exact cause of death is ongoing. Pune Shocker: Khadki Cop Anna Gunjal Dies by Suicide, His Body Found Hanging From Tree Near Tiger Point in Lonavala; Probe Launched.

Rising Concerns Over Trekking Safety

This incident has renewed discussions regarding safety protocols at popular tourist spots in the Western Ghats. While Lonavala attracts thousands of trekkers weekly, authorities have frequently warned against venturing near cliff edges, especially when solo or during periods of low visibility.

Local residents and trekking experts noted that while the Tiger Point area is a major attraction, the lack of continuous fencing in certain sections can be hazardous for hikers unfamiliar with the topography.

The Lonavala police have registered a case of accidental death. The body has been sent to a state-run hospital for a post-mortem examination to determine if there were any other factors involved in the fall.

"We are investigating all possible angles, but it appears to be a tragic accident resulting from a fall," a senior police official stated. The family of the deceased has been notified and reached Lonavala to claim the body following the completion of legal formalities.

