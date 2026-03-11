Delhi, March 11: Household budgets across India faced a fresh hit on Wednesday as oil marketing companies implemented a significant hike in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices. In Delhi, the price of a 14.2 kg non-subsidized domestic LPG cylinder has risen to INR 913, marking a INR 60 increase from the previous month. Commercial cylinders saw an even sharper spike, with the 19 kg unit now costing INR 1,884.50 in Delhi, up by approximately INR 144.

The price revision comes amid a deepening energy crisis fueled by the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has disrupted global supply chains. India, which imports roughly 60% of its LPG requirements, is grappling with logistical hurdles as a majority of its shipments pass through the now-volatile Strait of Hormuz. While the government has invoked the Essential Commodities Act to prioritise domestic households, the resulting "priority allocation" has triggered a severe shortage of commercial gas for the hospitality sector.

LPG Price in Delhi: Supply Disruptions and 'Panic Booking'

The price hike has been accompanied by reports of supply delays in several states. In Delhi and the NCR region, many distributors have reported a "technical snag" in online booking portals, leading to long queues of anxious consumers outside gas agencies. To prevent hoarding and ensure equitable distribution, the government has officially increased the minimum waiting period between two domestic refills to 25 days, up from the previous 21-day limit.

While domestic users are being prioritized, the commercial sector is facing a "near-total halt" in supplies in cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai. Industry bodies, including the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), have warned that nearly 20% of small eateries have already partially suspended operations. Some restaurants in Delhi have been forced to reduce their menus or switch to electric induction and coal-fired stoves as commercial cylinders become scarce or sell at a premium in the black market.

The Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has constituted a three-member high-level committee to oversee the crisis. Officials state that domestic refineries are currently operating at 100% capacity to bridge the import gap, and an additional 10% production boost has been ordered. Despite the price hike, authorities have clarified that the over 10 crore beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana will continue to receive their standard INR 300 subsidy per cylinder, shielding the most vulnerable populations from the immediate price shock.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2026 08:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).