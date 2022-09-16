In an unfortunate incident, nine people were killed including 3 minors and 3 women after their house collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Dilkusha area due to incessant rain. Reports also said that the deceased were living in a hut made of stick and plastic. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has announced Rs 4 lakh compensation. According to reports, the Lucknow city wall collapsed after heavy rains lashed several parts of the state.

Check Tweet:

UP | Nine people dead and 2 injured after a wall collapsed due to heavy rain in Lucknow. The incident took place in Dilkusha under Cantt: Home Department pic.twitter.com/Kxmml42KBe — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 16, 2022

Check Tweet:

The deceased were living in a hut made of stick and plastic.#Lucknowrain 🌧️☔ pic.twitter.com/22LUXSsi9j — Arvind Chauhan (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) September 16, 2022

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)