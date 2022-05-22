Ludhiana, May 22: The police on Saturday arrested a person for allegedly raping a woman who was suffering from depression following the death of her newborn child.

According to TOI, There was a marriage function at the woman’s house when the accused took her away and allegedly raped her near Satluj river. While searching for her, the woman’s mother saw the accused and raised an alarm after which the accused fled the spot. Delhi Shocker: Woman Working as Housemaid Beaten by Employers, Hair Chopped Off; Found Lying in Her Own Urine

Later, the police arrested the accused, 26, and booked him under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC on the complaint of the mother of the woman. The complainant and the accused lived in a slum area.

The complainant said her daughter, 25, was married. In 2021, she gave birth to a baby girl, but she died soon after the birth. After that incident, she went into depression. She could not recover after her husband left her at their house. Delhi Shocker: 14-Year-Old Girl Raped, Forced to Undergo Abortion; 4 Arrested

In another incident, a 30-year-old married woman was allegedly, blackmailed, threatened and raped by a former friend in City’s Parwalia locality. A few days back, when the accused contacted the survivor’s husband and said something derogatory about the survivor, her husband broke relationship with her and asked her to leave his house.

