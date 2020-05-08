Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Announces Changes in Labour Laws to Boost Economy in State Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo Credits: ANI | Twitter)

Bhopal, May 8: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced wide-ranging changes in labour laws to stimulate economic activity in the state. He announced the changes on Facebook.

He said the state will be the first in the country to introduce this innovative initiative to give some major concessions to industries and to promote cooperation between factory owners and workers. India's COVID-19 Count Rises to 56,342 With 3,390 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 1,886.

Chouhan said post-Corona working has underlined the importance of social distancing. To reduce crowds in in the markets, business hours for shops will be revised from 6 a.m. to 12 in the night instead of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Notification for this has been issued.

Shifts in factories have been extended from 8 hours to 12 hours. Factory owners will now be able to regulate the shifts. However, after 8 hours it will be optional for the workers to continue working. A labourer will be able to work overtime for 72 hours a week, but the workers will have to be paid accordingly. Notification for this has been issued.

Chouhan said economic activities have been resumed in the state. New industries are being provided with favourable environment. The labour aim at holding back shifting industries and attracting new industries from other places. New industries will be easily established in the state, people will get employment opportunities and the interests of labourers will be secured.

Chief Minister said registration and license work will be done in one day instead of 30 days. Registration and licensing of factories, shops, contractors, bidi manufacturers, motor transport workers, construction agencies covered under construction workers act will be done in a day.

A provision has been made to get factory license renewal now in ten years instead of one year. License will be issued for the entire duration of the contract instead of one calendar year. Catch Live Updates of COVID-19 Situation in India and Across the World.

Chouhan said that by amending the Mandi Act in Madhya Pradesh, farmers have been given the facility to sell crops from home. They can opt to sell crops in private mandis. Farmers will get good prices as competition increases. The interests of workers in the state will be not be compromised.