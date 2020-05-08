India's COVID-19 Count Rises to 56,342 With 3,390 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 1,886

Coronavirus Cases in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 8: India's COVID-19 tally continued to rise with 3,390 new cases and 103 deaths reported in last 24 hours. The total number of confirmed cases in the country touched 56,342 on Friday, data on the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website showed. Of the total cases in the country, 37,916 are active cases while 16,539 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll has mounted to 1,886 while one person has migrated to another country, according to the data released by the Health Ministry. Catch Live Updates of COVID-19 Situation in India and Across the World.

The COVID-19 count in Maharashtra hit 17,974 on Thursday night after 1,216 new coronavirus cases were reported in the state. As many as 43 more people died due to the virus, taking the death toll in the state to 694.

In Mumbai alone, the coronavirus case tally soars to 11,219 with addition of 692 new cases. The city reported 25 more deaths, taking the toll to 437, the BMC said. State Minister Rajesh Tope said that the number of COVID-19 tests in the state crossed 2,00,000-mark which is one of the reasons for the high number of cases detected.

In Delhi, the total coronavirus cases neared 6,000-mark with a record 448 new cases reported in a day. The total tally in the national capital rose to 5,980 while the death toll rose to 66 with one coronavirus death reported in the last 24 hours. In Gujarat, the COVID-19 tally rose to 7,013 with 388 new cases while the death toll rose to to 425 with 29 more fatalities on Thursday.