Sidhi (MP), Jan 14 (PTI) Several persons fell ill on Saturday after having food during a Makar Sankranti fair in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, officials said.

Officials did not specify the number of persons affected, adding they were being treated in Rampur Naikin and Churhat hospitals.

"Teams of doctors have been sent to Rampur Naikin and Churhat. Several persons, mostly women and children, fell ill after consuming food at Maheshan Ghat fair," Collector Saket Malviya said.

Other officials said these persons had consumed 'chaat' and 'panipuri' there.

