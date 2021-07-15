Bhopal, July 15: In a bizarre incident, a man in Madhya Pradesh died after consuming poison outside the building of his estranged wife. Reports inform that the 25-year-old man from Shujalpur allegedly died after consuming some poisonous substance after his wife refused to talk to him. According to a report by TOI, the couple was separated for the past four years. Investigating officer SI Vijay Singh was quoted in the TOI report saying that the deceased has been identified as Dinesh Jatav.

The official said that the man came in contact with the woman in 2015 when the victim used to work at pathology in Bhopal. The couple later got married and after a year of marriage, they had a daughter. The report adds that the duo usually had an argument over spending the rest of their lives in Bhopal or Sujalpur. Gujarat Man Murdered by Estranged Wife, In-Laws After He Tried to Persuade Her To Start Living With Him Again.

The TOI report states that earlier this week, the victim approached his wife at her house to discuss something, but she refused to talk. Angered by her actions, he went outside her building to drink water and consumed poison there. The incident came to light after locals spotted him lying unconscious, following which they alerted the police. The man was then rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died after a while.

