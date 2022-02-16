Chhola, February 16: A man was arrested and later sent to jail for setting the SUV car of a travel operator on fire in Chhola on Sunday. The accused committed the crime over old rivalry, said the police.

As per the report published in the Times of India, the complainant, Sanjay Puri Goswami, in his complaint, said that he had parked his SUV outside his house. The car was set on fire on Sunday. Reportedly, Sanjay doused the fire with the help of neighbours and later, filed a complaint with the Chhola police. Rajasthan Shocker: 13 People Jailed for 20 Years, 3 Others for 4 Years, for Gang-Raping 15-Year-Old Girl For Nine Days.

After receiving the complaint, Chhola police started an investigation. They arrested a man, identified as Narayan Pawar based on the information received from an eyewitness. Uttar Pradesh: 4 Cops Jailed for Taking Away Rs 96,000 From Thieves, Helping Them Get Out of Prison Safe.

As per the reports, the complainant and the accused are neighbours, and the accused committed the crime over an old rivalry. The accused was produced in court, which sent him to jail.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2022 06:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).