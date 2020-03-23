Madhya Pradesh Police Shame People Violating Lockdown Amid Coronavirus Outbreak by Handing Over 'I am Enemy of Society' Pamphlets

Madhya Pradesh police handed over "I am enemy of the society" pamphlets to violators of lockdown to shame them (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mandsaur, March 22: Madhya Pradesh police adopted a unique method to shame violators of lockdown imposed in the state to prevent the spread of coronavirus in India. The police handed over pamphlets reading “I am enemy of the society; I would not stay home” to those who violated Section 144 in Mandsaur district. The police also made people clicked with the pamphlets. Superintendent of Police Hitesh Chaudhary said, "This is part of a social experiment to make people stay home". Janata Curfew: Delhi Police Offer Flowers to People Out on Roads, Request Them to Stay Indoors.

On Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh police also did the same with the people who were found wandering unnecessarily on streets during the Janata Curfew in Bareilly district of the state. The images of people with pamphlets reading “I am enemy of society; I won't stay home” were shared by news agency ANI. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Public Places in Pune and Ahmedabad Sanitised As Cities Observe Janata Curfew to Prevent Spread of COVID-19; View Pics and Videos.

ANI's Tweet:

Madhya Pradesh: Police make people get clicked with pamphlets reading 'I'm enemy of society; I won't stay home' if they are found violating section 144 in Mandsaur. SP Hitesh Chaudhary says, "This is part of a social experiment to make people stay home". #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/GMfzCEHJHb — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020

Janata Curfew was observed in the country on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 20 urged citizens of the country to stay at home and observe people’s curfew to prevent the outbreak of COVID-19. People also gathered in their balconies to appreciate the efforts of medical professionals and other service workers at 5 pm by clapping and clanking utensils to honour the medical professionals and all and police who are striving hard in times of this medical emergency.

In India, 415 cases of COVID-19 have been reported so far. Eight people also lost their lives due to the deadly virus. However, more than 12,000 deaths have been reported worldwide due to novel coronavirus, with Ital is the most-hit country. More than 5,000 people lost their lives in the Mediterranean country.