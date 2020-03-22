Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Public Places in Pune and Ahmedabad Sanitised As Cities Observe Janata Curfew to Prevent Spread of COVID-19; View Pics and Videos

Public Places in Pune and Ahmedabad Sanitised (Photo Credits: ANI/ Twitter)

New Delhi, March 22: In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in India, workers of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in Maharashtra and the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) in Gujarat were seen sanitising public places with disinfectants. The sanitisation work by the authorities was taken up at a time when the cities- Pune and Ahmedabad have geared up to observe Janata Curfew on Sunday. Public places are sanitised to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 or what is popularly known as coronavirus.

According to a tweet by ANI, several workers of Pune Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra were see sanitising public places and residential areas as the city observes Janata Curfew in wake of Coronavirus Pandemic in the country. Meanwhile, public places in Amdavad (Ahmedabad) were also been sanitised with disinfectants. Both the teams of the Municipal Corporation were seen thoroughly sprayed disinfectant in every nook and corner of the city.

In India, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases stand at 341 while seven deaths have been reported in the country. Maharashtra has been largely affected with coronavirus, with 74 positive cases in the state and two deaths. In Gujarat, coronavirus cases have seen a spike in the last three days, with one death in Surat hospital on Sunday. In the wake of the tense situation, the Gujarat government decided to lockdown four of its major cities where COVID-19 cases have been found. Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat and Vadodara will be on a partial lockdown till March 25.