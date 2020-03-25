Madhya Pradesh Reports First Coronavirus Death, COVID-19 Fatality Toll Rises to 11 in India

Coronavirus: Medical workers (Photo Credits: IANS)

Bhopal, March 25: Madhya Pradesh reported first death due to coronavirus. According to reports, a woman succumbed to the viral infection on Wednesday. Till now, 10 people have been tested positive of COVID-19 in the state, including one death. Coronavirus Outbreak: Infected Indian Will Pass Virus to 1.5 Person in Best-Case Scenario, 4 Persons in Worst-Case Scenario, Shows ICMR Study.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 cases have risen to 562 in India. Eleven people also lost their lives due to the deadly virus. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state as over 110 people tested positive of nCoV. Three deaths were also reported in Maharashtra. Total Lockdown in India: What Remains Open and Shut For Next 21 Days? MHA Issues List of Essential Services Exempted

Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh journalist, who was present during the Shivraj Singh Chouhan's floor test in the Assembly on March 23, was tested positive for the deadly virus. He also attended a former Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s press conference during which he announced his resignation.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day complete lockdwon in the country to avoid the spread of COVID-19. PM Modi in his address assured that the government would ensure proper supply of essential goods and services during the shutdown.