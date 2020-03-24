Total Lockdown in India: What Remains Open and Shut For Next 21 Days? MHA Issues List of Essential Services Exempted

Total lockdown imposed till April 15 | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 24: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a list of essential services that would be exempted during the 21 days of nationwide total lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During his address to the nation on Tuesday, Modi had assured that all steps would be taken to ensure the supply of essential commodities during the next 21 days -- when the lockdown would remain in force. Highlights of PM Modi's Lockdown Announcement.

During the three weeks of lockdown, all government offices of top utility would remain accessible. Emergency services including police, hospital and fire brigade services would also remain available. Doctors' clinic would also be allowed to remain open to address the emergency needs of the people.

The Home Ministry has also announced that grocery shops, milk supplies, medical stores, PDS ration shops and other outlets selling essential food items will remain open. Banks, insurance offices and ATMs would also be functional. The offices of print and electronic media outlets are also permitted to operate, the oder states.

Other establishments of private sector, barring the media and pharmaceutical manufacturing units, would be ordered to remain closed. All social, political and religious gatherings are also banned. All places of worship, including mosques, temples, gurudwaras and churches will also have to remain shut. No forms of congregations will be allowed. In case of funerals, a group of 20 persons would be permitted to take the body for the last rites.

What Remains Open During Coronavirus Lockdown

Grocery Shops

Milk Supplies

PDS Ration Shops

Fruits and Vegetables Outlets

Meat and Fish Supplies

Animal Fodder

Fire Brigade Services

Police Stations

Electricity, Water, Sanitation Depts

Banks, Insurance Offices, ATMs

Pharmaceutical (Medical) Stores

Internet and Cable Services

Print and Electronic Media

E Commerce Delivery of Essential Goods

Petrol Pumps, CNG Pumps

Securities Market

Warehouse, Cold Storage Services

Private Security Services

What Remains Closed During The Lockdown

Public and private transport except for emergencies

Schools, Colleges, Other Educational/Training Institutes

Hotels, Motels Except For Those Housing Stranded Passengers

All Industrial Establishments Except For Those Manufacturing Essential Items

Gyms, Swimming Pools and Other Social-Gathering Outlets

The lockdown, PM Modi had said, is essential to prevent the loss of lives in the days to come. "From 12 am tonight, no one will be allowed to leave their homes. In the view of the current situation, the nationwide complete lockdown will be in place for 21 days - 3 week. This is being done in your interest, to save the life of each and every Indian," Modi said. "If we are not able to manage the upcoming 21 days (of nationwide complete lockdown), we will be pushed back 21 years," the Prime Minister added.

On the day on Modi's announcement, the number of coronavirus cases jumped to 506, as per the latest update of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The death toll was confirmed to be ten, with Maharashtra accounting for four of them. The state is the worst affected due to the COVID-19 outbreak, with the total number of cases crossing the 100-mark today.

Globally, the pandemic had affected over 395,000 persons and claimed more than 17,000 lives. Italy has recorded the maximum number of fatalities, with the death toll crossing 6,000 on Tuesday, followed by more than 3,500 fatalities in China, above 2,600 in Spain, over 1,900 in Iran and nearly 600 deaths in the United States.