Mumbai, August 24: In a shocking incident that took place in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa, a man first cut the vein of his hand in front of a police station before climbing onto a mobile tower. A video of the incident has now gone viral on social media. In the video, the man can be seen sitting in the middle of the mobile tower as police officials request him to come down.

As the video moves further, the man can be heard saying that his wife is not returning from her mother's place. He also alleges that he was not allowed to speak to his children. Kerala Road Accident: Speeding Car Hits Couple on Scooter in Malappuram; One Killed (Watch Chilling Video).

Watch Video:

According to reports, the man allegedly cut his veins as his wife was not returning back from her maternal place. In the video, the man can be seen shouting loudly and asking cops to call his wife back.

After much difficulty, the cops managed to get the man down from the tower. The man has been identified as Dinesh Ramdhan Kaithvas, a resident of Kodia Hanuman temple in Khandwa. The man also claimed that the cops did not register his report when he approached them. This is why he tried to end his life twice. After he was brought down, the man was sent to a district hospital for treatment where he is said to be out of danger. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Primary School Headmaster Caught on Camera Taking Classes With Gun in Shahjahanpur.

Officials from the Kotwali police station said that Dinesh had come to the police station in an inebriated state. Police inspector TI Bhuvan Vaskale, in charge of Kotwali police station, said that Dinesh first cut the vein of his hand. The police officials got his MLC done and brought him police station in order to write his report. However, Dinesh climbed the tower.

PI Vaskale further said that they explained to him and sent him back along with his mother and other family members. He said that Dinesh's wife has gone to her maternal place and he wanted to call her back. The man had come to the police with a complaint that his wife should come back home but when she did not come, he climbed the tower. We are trying to convince both so that the family can be united again, PI Vaskale added.

