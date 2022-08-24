A spine-chilling video has surfaced where a speeding car can be seen hitting a couple on a scooter in Kerala's Malappuram. The impact was so powerful that the scooter gets crushed and the woman gets thrown high into the air. The incident claimed the life of the man riding the scooter while his wife sustained serious injuries. The car, after hitting the couple, rammed into a wall. The entire incident was recorded on a CCTV camera. Reportedly, the driver has been arrested.

Watch Video:

Kerala- A car hit a bike at breakneck speed.. A woman was thrown into the abyss pic.twitter.com/uMpGANTTcJ — T2TNEWS (@T2T_News) August 21, 2022

