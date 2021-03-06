Bhopal, March 6: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered an official inquiry in the recent examination conducted by the state's Professional Examination Board, popularly known as Vyapam for the recruitment of agriculture officers after candidates who appeared for it raised suspension and alleged irregularity as the top ten toppers, all of them belonging to Chambal division, had striking similarity in their answer sheet, educational and personal background. CBI Files Charge-sheet Against 60 Accused in Vyapam Scam Case.

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) had conducted the recruitment examination for 823 posts in the agriculture department on February 10 and 11. Its answer sheet were released on February 17. Following which the aspirants who appeared for it discovered that the top ten candidates committed similar mistakes and scored scored similar marks in different sections of the test, raising their suspicion. Vyapam Scam: CBI Court Sentences Doctor to 5 Years in Jail.

The ten toppers reportedly also belonged to same caste, graduated from the same college and had similar academic records. As per reports, MPPEB also permitted an agency by the name NSEIT which was blacklisted by the UP government in 2017 after the question paper for a sub-inspector recruitment examination got leaked.

“The top ten scorers completed their Bachelor of Science (Agriculture) degrees from a government agriculture college in Gwalior. Almost all the candidates completed their four-year degrees in five or more years,” an examination aspirant Radhe Jat told the Hindustan Times.

The examination board had been under fire once earlier following the infamous Vyapam Scam, wherein key officials of the state organisation were accused of s rigging of the entrance examination to medical colleges in 2013-14. The toppers of the examination were from same caste and region and had poor academic background.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 06, 2021 03:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).