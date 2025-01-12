Bhubaneswar, January 12: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday virtually flagged off pilgrim bus services from Odisha to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh for the Maha Kumbh Mela. The luxury buses will operate from Puri, Sambalpur, Bhawanipatna and Berhampur. The buses will go to Ayodhya via Varanasi and Prayagraj. Launching the bus services, Majhi said women will get 50 per cent discount on the bus fare.

"More than 200 people from Odisha have embarked on a journey to Maha Kumbh Mela on the first day. The passengers will get several facilities in the buses," he said. The Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) buses have both sleeper and seating arrangements. Majhi said a dedicated 24/7 help desk with toll free number (1800-345-1122) has been set up at the OSRTC headquarters and in Ayodhya to assist passengers with any queries or concerns.

Passengers can book tickets in advance through the OSRTC website (osrtc.org) or mobile app, or by visiting the nearest OSRTC ticket counter, he added. The chief minister said that the pilgrims will travel around 2,500 km on both sides for which comfortable arrangements have been made in the buses.

The buses will be available from January 12 to February 26. Commerce and Transport Department secretary Usha Padhee said that the passengers will pay the fare at the rate of Rs 1.50 per km along with food. She said the OSRTC has also arranged for tents for the pilgrims at the Maha Kumbh Mela venue.

CM Majhi Flags Off Special Pilgrim Bus Services

Odisha's Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Jena said that the state government has plans to continue such bus services even after the Maha Kumbh Mela and take pilgrims to places such as Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mathura, Vrindavan, Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple and Tirupati. The 45-day Maha Kumbh Mela is set to begin on Makar Sankranti and continue till Maha Sihvratri. Around 40 crore people from India and abroad are expected to participate in the festival.