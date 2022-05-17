Mumbai, May 17: The Thane sessions court recently sentenced a 45-year-old man to life imprisonment under the POCSO Act for sexually assaulting his daughter. Police officials said that the accused assaulted his daughter multiple times and impregnated her between May and October 2017.

According to a report in the Times of India, the man was awarded life imprisonment by additional district judge VV Virkar on Friday. The sessions court also issued a penalty of Rs 25,000 on the accused.

Sources from the police said that the accused is a daily wage labourer at Navi Mumbai's APMC Market and is a resident of Kopri village, Vashi.

The alleged incident came to light in October 2017 when the victim told her mother about abdomen pain. When the woman took her daughter to a doctor, she learned that her daughter was six months pregnant. This is when the woman approached the APMC police and filed an FIR against her husband under the POCSO Act.

Ram Chopade, assistant police inspector and investigating officer said, "As the victim was six months pregnant, her foetus couldn't be aborted as per the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act. Hence, she delivered a child at NMMC hospital in Vashi."

