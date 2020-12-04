Jalna, December 4: Khanepuri, a small village in Jalna district of Maharashtra with a population of mere 1,700 reported 66 new COVID-19 cases in just a week's time. Following the sudden rise in cases, a sense of fear has jolted the small village. Several villagers allegedly attended the funeral of a local resident last week, without following the COVID-19 norms and protective measures including social distancing and wearing a mask. Liquid Oxygen Plant Set Up at Maharashtra's Jalna District Hospital Helps Improve COVID-19 Recovery Rate.

”Between November 26 and December 3, a total of 66 people in the village tested coronavirus positive,” Rahmani Shakil, medical officer of the primary health centre told News 18. Shakil added that on December 1 alone, around 35 villagers were found infected with coronavirus. Another health official informed that around 200 villagers had attended the funeral of a local resident, where they allegedly violated all the COVID-19 regulations on November 25. Maharashtra: Out to Wash Clothes, Five Girls Drown in Pond in Jalna District.

All the 66 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have been admitted in the hospital in Jalna district. According to the officials, the district has reported 12,100 till the date. Around 323 people have died on COVID-19 in Jalna.

