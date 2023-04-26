Mumbai, April 26: Ahead of Maharashtra Day, which will be celebrated on May 1, the Mumbai Police on Wednesday issued guidelines and said that flying activities will be banned in and around Dadar's Shivaji Park area. The development comes as the state will be observing Maharashtra Day on May 1. Every year, Maharashtra Day is celebrated on May 1 to commemorate the formation of the state of Maharashtra/

In view of Maharashtra Day, the Mumbai police issued prohibitory orders for the city and especially for the Dadar area. In its order, the police said that there is a possibility that "terrorist/anti-social elements may try to use the air space for breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquillity" during ceremonial parades and public programme on the occasion of Maharashtra Day at Shivaji Park. Amit Shah Mumbai Visit: Police Issue Prohibitory Orders, Ban Various Types of Flying Activities in View of Home Minister's Two-Day Visit; Check Details.

Flying Objects Banned in the Jurisdiction of Shivaji Park

Mumbai| On Maharashtra Day, a parade is organised in the Shivaji Park ground in Dadar and VIP movement will be there. Flying objects banned in the Jurisdiction of Shivaji Park and section 144 to be issued for 24 hours: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/tXRYccGPO1 — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2023

The police also said that there could be "grave danger to the human life, safety and damage to public property". As per the Mumbai police's prohibitory order, a large number of people are expected to gather at Shivaji Park in Mumbai for the Maharashtra Day celebrations. In view of the same, the order has been issued.

Mumbai police in its order also said that adequate security checks have to be put in place in order to prevent unwanted activities around Dadar's Shivaji Park area. The prohibitory order has been issued by Vishal Thakur, DCP (Operations), Mumbai. The order also stated that all types of flying activities are banned under the jurisdiction of Mahim Police Station, Shivaji Park Police Station, Dadar Police Station, and Worli Police Station. Chinese Lantern Banned! Mumbai Police Ban Use and Sale of Flying Lanterns for 30 Days.

Notably, the prohibitory order will remain in force from 00.00 hrs to 24.00 hrs of May 1, 2023, unless withdrawn by the police. Anyone who is found violating the Mumbai police's prohibitory order will be punished under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

