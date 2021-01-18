Mumbai, January 18: The counting of votes for the Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Elections 2021 is underway. The results will be declared by Monday evening. As per early trends, Shiv Sena is ahead in 323 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates are leading in 261 seats. The polls were conducted on January 15 in 14,234 gram panchayats spread across 34 districts of the state. Maharashtra MLC Election Results 2020: Washim Educationist Kiran Sarnaik Wins Amravati Teachers' Seat.

In the polls, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) seeks to consolidate itself ahead of BMC while the BJP seeks to emerge victorious again in the state. The gram panchayat polls will be held in the wake of MVA''s victory in the graduates' and teachers' constituencies in the Legislative Council elections that took place recently. The MVA won four out of six seats, while two others were bagged by an Independent candidate and the BJP. Maharashtra Panchayat Election Results 2021 Live Streaming: Watch Live Updates of Panchayat Poll Counting on TV9 Marathi.

The elections were held with COVID-19 protocols and safety measures in place. The polls covered 34 districts barring Mumbai city and Mumbai suburban districts. The polling was held for 1,25,709 seats, for which nominations had been received from 3,56,221 candidates. There are a total of 27,920 gram panchayats in Maharashtra. The gram panchayat elections were held just a year before the crucial municipal corporation polls in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nashik and Nagpur.

