Mumbai, January 18: The result for Maharashtra Gram Panchayat elections 2021 will be declared today. The counting of votes for the polls began at 9 am on Monday. The Maharashtra State Election Commission had conducted the polls to 12,711 gram panchayats spread across 34 districts on January 15. In the polls, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) seeks to consolidate itself ahead of BMC while the BJP seeks to emerge victorious again in the state.

As per latest trends, the Maha Vikas Aghadi defeats the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kalyan's Khoni gram panchayat. Meanwhile, as per trends in Nashik's Sayyed Pimpri gram Panchayat, results for six out of the 17 seats have been declared. The Congress' gram vikas panel has emerged victorious on all the six seats there. In Nagpur, the NCP has won 5 seats in Katol.

Maharashtra Gram Panchayat elections 2021: Watch Live Streaming of Counting of Votes

The elections were held with COVID-19 protocols and safety measures in place. The polls covered 34 districts barring Mumbai city and Mumbai suburban districts. The polling was held for 1,25,709 seats, for which nominations had been received from 3,56,221 candidates. Reports inform that a total of 2,41,598 candidates were in the post scrutiny and withdrawal of nominations.

In the Maharashtra panchayat polls result today, it will be a crucial test for both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi, which is now close to completing 15 months in power in the state.

