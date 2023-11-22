In a groundbreaking development, the Counter Intelligence wing of Punjab Police has arrested three persons reportedly having links to Pakistan-based terror module controlled by ISIS on Wednesday, November 22 in Bathinda, Punjab. Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested individuals were in touch with persons currently lodged in Sangrur jail under UAPA cases. Eight weapons, nine magazines and 30 cartridges have been recovered from these people. An FIR has been registered related to the matter and further probe is underway, added DGP Punjab Police. Terror Module Backed by Pakistan-Based Terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda and US-Based Gangster Harpreet Singh Aka Happy Passia Busted in Punjab.

Three Linked To Pakistan-Based Terror Module Arrested in Punjab:

In a major breakthrough, Counter Intelligence Bathinda has arrested 3 persons linked to an ISI-controlled Pak-based terror module. Preliminary investigation reveals that the arrested persons were in contact with persons currently lodged in Sangrur Jail under UAPA cases. 8… pic.twitter.com/nlc22AZ2gc — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)