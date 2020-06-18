Maharashtra Man Booked for Getting Married Without Waiting for His COVID-19 Test Results in Palghar

Palghar, June 18: A case has been registered against a 25-year-old man from Maharashtra's Palghar district, who got married without waiting for his COVID-19 test result, which later came out positive for the infection, police said on Thursday. An offence was registered against the man, his mother and some close relatives, who allegedly went ahead with the wedding ceremony in Kelghar area of Jawhar and invited over 100 guests on the occasion, Palghar police PRO Sachin Navadkar said.

The man, who worked as an assistant at a lab in Wada, had given his swab sample for testing and went ahead with the wedding on June 11, without waiting for the results, the official said. Wedding in Times of Coronavirus: Rajasthan Couple Ties Knot, Families Witness Rituals via Video Conference.

Health authorities in Jawhar admitted him to a hospital after his reports came out positive three days later, he said. The man endangered the lives of over 100 guests who attended the wedding, the official said. As per regulations, only 50 persons are allowed to attend any gathering, where norms of social distancing need to be followed.

An offence has been registered under sections 188 (disobeying an order issued by a public servant) of the IPC and other relevant provisions of the Disaster Control Management Act, Epidemic Act, Maharashtra Police Act, inspector Appasaheb Lengare of Jawhar police said.

Authorities were currently testing over 100 guests and high-risk contacts of the man, he added.