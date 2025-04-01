The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the Jalgaon, Pune, Jalna, Ahilya Nagar, and Nashik districts of Maharashtra. It has predicted light showers in Mumbai until April 2. The weather agency has also issued a yellow alert for the Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Dhule districts in Maharashtra. India Weather Forecast: IMD Rules Out El Nino but Warns of Scorching Summer and More Heatwave Days.

IMD Predicts Light Showers for Mumbai Till April 2

