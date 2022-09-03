Mumbai, September 3: In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old woman ended her life by jumping into a well in the Palghar district. The incident took place on Thursday afternoon. Police officials said that the woman took the drastic step after she saw her son hanging from a tree.

The alleged incident took place at Kandre Bhure village in Palghar. According to a report in the Indian Express, the family of the deceased did not inform the police or the hospital about the mother and son's death and complete the last rites. The deceased have been identified as Shailesh Patil (26) and his mother Kalpana. Mumbai: Special POCSO Court Lets Off Rape Accused After Cops Fail To Give Proof of Minor's Age.

Police officials said that Shailesh used to work in a mall. However, the cops did not find any suicide notes. "He hanged himself from a tree in a farm. When his mother Kalpana saw this, she jumped into a well," a police officer said. The police officer further said the deceased mother-son duo is survived by Kalpana's husband and a daughter.

The officer added, "Their family did not inform the police or the hospital and completed the last rites. Further, the local police Patil, a villager chosen by the police to help in policing, had no idea about the incident either," The police have registered a case of accidental death in the matter.

The police have begun an investigation in order to find the reason behind the suicides. They are also probing the family of the deceased who performed the last rites without informing the police.

