Mumbai, September 3: A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) court recently acquitted a man of rape charges after the police failed to submit the rape survivor's age proof. While acquitting the man, the special POSCO Court also said that the police failed to collect DNA samples or take the doctor’s statement.

According to a report in the Times of India, the accused was let off after the cops failed to prove that the rape survivor was a minor at the time when the incident took place. The court acquitted the man on a personal bond of Rs 15,000 after special POCSO judge Jayshri Pulate directed the accused to execute the same. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Dies After 25 Gunny Bags of Rice Fall on Him in Periyapalayam.

In his client's defence, the accused's lawyer Sunil Pandey said, "There is nothing on record and no incriminating evidence against the accused to prove he sexually assaulted the woman. The woman had denied, and the doctor’s statement was also not taken on record."

In her complaint, the woman claimed that her date of birth was April 4, 2022. A notarized copy of the rape survivor's birth certificate was also tendered in the police charge sheet, however, the original birth certificate was not produced on record before the court. "So, it is not proved by the prosecution that in the year 2019, she was 17 years old i.e. “Child”, in view of Section 2 (1) (d) of the Pocso Act," the court observed.

