Tamil Nadu, November 27: Tamil Nadu police on Friday arrested seven men, including the son of former Tamil Nadu minister S T Chellapandian for robbing a truck carrying 12 tonnes of cashew nuts worth Rs 1.1 Crore in Namakkal district. The arrest was made at Thimmanayakan Patti by the joint operation carried out by the Namakkal district police and the Tuticorin district police on Friday night.

As per the report published by The Times of India, The container truck was stopped by an unknown gang near Padukottai on Friday morning. The accused threatened the truck driver at knifepoint and stole the truck. The truck driver then informed the manager of the firm, who subsequently registered a complaint at Padukottai police station. Punjab: Man Arrested on Charges of Theft, 50 Stolen Phones Recovered from His Possession.

Following the robbery, the thieves damaged the GPS device. The police formed special teams to catch the accused. Tuticorin district police alerted the Namakkal district police about the stolen truck coming in Namakkal. Namakkal district police traced the truck and arrested the accused.

Following the arrest, the accused and the stolen truck were brought to Tuticorin district.

As per the police, Jebasingh, son of the former AIADMK leader S T Chellapandian, is the prime accused of the robbery. The truck carrying cashew nuts was en route to the Tuticorin port to export them to Japan from the factory in Kanyakumari district.

