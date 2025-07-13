Nagpur, July 13: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, 2024, passed by the state legislature recently, will help in taking strong action against "urban Naxalism". Those speaking against the bill are "in a way trying to take forward the Left Wing Extremism ideology". This bill has not taken anyone's right to protest or speak against the government, Fadnavis told reporters here.

The key features of the bill, aimed at curbing activities of Left-wing extremist organisations, include imprisonment of up to seven years, a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh, and classification of offences registered under it as cognisable and non-bailable.

Devendra Fadnavis Speaks on ‘Urban Naxalism’

The bill was passed by the state assembly on Thursday and by the council on Friday. It will come into force on receiving the governor's assent. Asked about BJP MLA Sumit Wankhede's claim of "urban Naxalism" creeping into Gandhian institutions in Wardha district, Fadnavis said "urban Naxalism" was promoted in a very planned manner in the last few years.

"They (Maoists) made a strategic change, when it came to their notice that their cadres in jungles were diminishing. They decided to enter educational institutions, universities or various other organisations to finish off the constitutional rule there and create anarchy through these urban cadres," he said.

"We can see those fighting against us with guns, but these urban (Naxal) cadres are invisible and slowly corrupting our systems. Hence, this new law will help us in taking big action against urban Naxalism," the CM said. To another query on the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, 2024, Fadnavis said he was happy that both houses of the state legislature have passed it.

"We had gone through a big democratic process in introducing this bill," he said. "The bill was placed before all party leaders and discussed clause by clause. We incorporated all suggestions by the committee (joint select panel of both houses of the state legislature). There was not a single dissent note to the committee report," he said.

Fadnavis said 12,000 suggestions had been received which were taken into consideration and necessary changes were made, and the bill was approved after discussions into both the houses. "Hence, now we will get to take action against the powers not accepting the Indian Constitution and working against it. Some people are speaking against the bill without even going through it. They will never speak against the bill if they read it," he said.

"Those speaking against the bill are in a way trying to take forward the Left Wing Extremism ideology. This bill has not taken anyone's right to protest or speak or write against the government," the CM asserted. Asked about Chief Justice of India Bhushan Gavai's recent statement about the country's legal system facing unique challenges and badly in need of fixing, Fadnavis said the CJI's comments were absolutely correct.

"There is a need to make our criminal justice system faster," he said. Accordingly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have brought three new laws-- Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023 -- which have tried to completely change the criminal justice system after a gap of 100 years, he said.

These laws will bring transparency in the criminal justice system and make it faster, he said. "I think on one side there is law, on the other side there is system, and the third side is court. The criminal justice system will become fast once the courts embrace it slowly," he added.