Maharashtra to Brace For Rain, Thunderstorm Over Next 5 Days, IMD Predicts Rainfall in Jalgaon, Sangli, Satara and Aurangabad Today

Mumbai, May 10: Several regions in Maharashtra are likely to experience rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and strong winds during the next five days, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai stated in its weather bulletin. According to a tweet by Dy Director General of Meteorology, IMD Mumbai, KS Hosalikar, said several areas in the state including Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur among others will have to brace for rainfall in the coming days. In a series of tweets, Hosalikar said areas including Ahmednagar, Jalgaon , Sangli, Satara, Beed, Aurangabad will receive rainfall during the next 3 days.

"Thunderstorm accompanied with Lightning, Rain and Gusty winds with speed reaching 30-40 kmph by likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Ahmednagar, Jalgaon, Sangli, Satara, Beed, Aurangabad, Jalna during next 3 hours", Hosalikar said in a tweet. In another tweet, Hosalikar stated that light thunderstorms with light rain very likely to occur over Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli district. Heatwave in India: Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan Brace for Hotter Days, IMD Says Mercury Likely to Touch 44 Degrees in Coming Days.

Nowcast warning at 1510 Thunderstorm accompanied with Lightning, Rain and Gusty winds with speed reaching 30-40 kmph by likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Ahmednagar, Jalgaon , Sangli, Satara, Beed, Aurangabad, Jalna during next 3 hours. pic.twitter.com/81fWqtcpW5 — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) May 10, 2020

Thunderstorm warnings issued for Maharashtra for coming 5 days by IMD. Legends are also attached. Pl watch for nowcast updates. pic.twitter.com/f0LEUGoJcN — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) May 10, 2020

The official also added that there is a possibility of thunderstorm with lightning, rain & gusty winds with speed reaching 30-40 kmph at isolated places in the district of Kolhapur during next 3 hours. There is also a possibility of Hail in some areas. Meanwhile, the IMD in its All India Weather Bulletin said that heavy rainfall also likely at isolated places over Kerala and Tamil Nadu during next 24 hours and over Kerala and Coastal Karnataka on 13th & 14th May.

Several parts of the state have been experiencing scorching heat with maximum temperatures rising above 40 degree celsius. Areas including Mumbai, Nashik, Pune, Ahmednagar and Jalgaon districts witnessed severe heatwave conditions along with warm night conditions. This week, places that witnessed severe heatwave conditions include Jalgaon, Yavatmal, Parbhani, Nanded and Ahmednagar districts with over 42 degree Celsius temperature each.