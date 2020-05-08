Heatwave in India: Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan Brace for Hotter Days, IMD Says Mercury Likely to Touch 44 Degrees in Coming Days

Heatwave in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, May 8: Parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan will have to brace for severe heatwave conditions in the coming days with the maximum temperature inching closer to 44 degree Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its all India weather mentioned that the maximum temperatures is likely to hover around 44 degree Celsius over some parts of Madhya Maharshtra, Marathwada for the next two days. Meanwhile, Telangana, Rayalaseema and North Interior Karnataka will also witness the same weather conditions till May 10.

The IMD said during the next 2 days, the temperatires will be 43-45°C over Gujarat state during next 24 hours and gradually fall thereafter. The weather agency also predicted rains at a few places over West Bengal & Sikkim, Kerala and Bihar and at isolated places over Assam & Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh.

In Maharashtra, Mumbai, Nashik, Pune, Ahmednagar and Jalgaon districts continued to witness a heat wave along with warm night conditions. The other places that reeled under severe heatwave conditions include Jalgaon, Yavatmal, Parbhani, Nanded and Ahmednagar districts with over 42 degree Celsius temperature each.

In Maharashtra, Malegaon reported the highest temperature at 44 degree Celsius on Friday followed by Akola and Jalgaon with 43.6 degree celsius each, Skymet weather agency reported. In Rajasthan, Jaisalmer recorded the highest temperature on Friday at 44.9 degree Celsius followed by Barmer with 44.7 degree Celsius. In Gujarat, Rajkot and Surendranagar recorded 43.6 degree Celsius on May 8. Sunstroke incidents are likely in the coming days when temperature crosses 40 degrees Celsius and districts across the country showed mercury crossing that mark.