New Delhi, November 19: The Indian Navy, on Thursday, shared a video showing of the multilateral naval exercise 'Malabar 2020.' The exercise is in its second phase and is underway in the Western Indian Ocean Region. This phase concludes on November 20. Navies of various countries are participating in it. India, US, Japan and Australia are a part of Malabar 2020. Australia is participating for the first time. Malabar Exercise 2020 From Tomorrow: Quad is Back, China Watchful – 5 Reasons Why The Naval Drill is Crucial.

In the video shared by the Indian Navy, fleet of ships fraying in the Indian Ocean can be seen. Ships belonging to the US, Australia, Japan and India are seen together in the water. Submarines and Helicopters are also seen along. "Malabar 2020 Phase 2: Indian Navy Carrier Battle Group, US Navy Carrier Strike Group with Australia and Japan Navy to exercise in the Indian Ocean, Nov 17-20," Spokesperson of the Indian Navy tweeted. Navies of India, US, Japan, Australia to Take Part in Second Phase of Malabar Exercise from November 17 to 20 in Indian Ocean.

Watch the Video Here:

#WATCH: Phase 2 of multilateral naval exercise 'Malabar 2020' underway in the Western Indian Ocean region. Phase-2 will culminate on Friday, November 20. Navies of India, US, Japan & Australia are participating in the exercise. (Video Source: Indian Navy) pic.twitter.com/RC1SCSWDfH — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2020

The Malabar Exercise is a series of naval exercises which began in 1992 with India and US as the members. Japan joined as a permanent member in 2015. Australia has joined the exercise for the first time. The annual Malabar exercises includes diverse activities, ranging from fighter combat operations from aircraft carriers through maritime interdiction operations, anti-submarine warfare, cross–deck helicopter landings and anti–air warfare operations, among others.

