Mumbai, February 2: Mumbai’s first elevated forest walkway at Malabar Hill is set to open to the public in February after missing its January deadline. The much-anticipated project will allow visitors to experience a scenic trail through the 12-acre Malabar Hill forest, offering breathtaking views of the Mumbai cityscape and Girgaon Chowpatty.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani stated that the walkway has a carrying capacity of 400 people at a time. To prevent overcrowding and ensure safety, an electronic entry system with scanners will be installed within 15 days to regulate visitor numbers. Reay Road Bridge: Mumbai’s First Cable-Stayed Road Overbridge May Open on January 26, 2025; Check Key Details.

A nominal entry fee of INR 10-15 per person will be charged. Additionally, food and drinks, except water, will be prohibited inside to prevent monkeys from gathering in the area. Mumbai Water Cut News Update: BMC Announces 30-Hour Water Cut in Parts of City on February 5 and 6; Check List of Affected Areas.

The Malabar Hill Walkway is a collaborative effort between the Malabar Hill Citizens’ Forum, Napean Sea Road Citizens’ Forum, and IMK Architects, funded by the BMC. It is expected to become a landmark attraction for nature lovers, offering a serene and immersive experience in the heart of the city.

With urban green spaces becoming increasingly vital, this eco-friendly project is a significant step toward promoting sustainability and public recreation. The walkway will serve as a peaceful retreat for residents and visitors, providing a refreshing escape from Mumbai’s fast-paced city life.

