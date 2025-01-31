Mumbai, January 31: Today, January 31, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced that parts of Mumbai would experience a temporary water supply cut for 30 hours. Notably, the cut will occur on Wednesday, February 5, and Thursday, February 6. The areas affected by BMC's water cut decision include S, L, K East, H East, and the G North wards of the civic body.

BMC officials also said that the water supply disruption will begin at 11 AM on Wednesday, February 5, and end at around 5 PM on Thursday, February 6, reports Mid-day. Notably, the water cut is being undertaken to activate a new 2400 mm-diameter water pipeline between the Powai Anchor Block and the Maroshi Water Tunnel. Mumbai: Central Railway Announces Special Traffic and Power Block for Reconstruction of Carnac ROB Between CSMT and Masjid Stations; Check Date, Timings, and Other Details.

During the water cut, BMC will connect the new pipeline by disconnecting the existing 1800 mm Tanasa East and West pipelines temporarily. As stated above, areas in S, L, K East, H East, and G North wards of BMC will be affected during the water cut period.

Know Names of Affected Areas Here

In the S ward, water supply will be suspended in places such as Shri Ram Pada, Khindi Pada, Milind Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Bhayander Hill and Gautam Nagar. On the other hand, Kajupada, Sundarbaug and Maharashtra Katta in Kurla South and Kurla North areas of the L ward will also experience water disruptions for 30 hours.

BMC said that areas such as Dharavi Main Road, Ganesh Mandir Road, and AKG Nagar in the G North ward will face a complete shutdown of water supply on February 5 and 6. Water supply will also be affected in Bandra Terminus and surrounding areas of the H East ward and Marol, Vihar Road, and other areas of the K East ward on both days of the water cut.

