Mumbai, December 17: Mumbai has achieved a significant milestone with the completion of its first cable-stayed road overbridge at Reay Road station. The bridge, which spans the city’s rail lines, has six lanes and includes a dedicated pedestrian footpath. Construction of the bridge, which began on February 14, 2022, was completed in just two years, making it one of the fastest-built overbridges in the country. The project, led by the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (MRIDC), is expected to be opened on January 26, 2025.

The Reay Road cable-stayed road overbridge, completed in a record two years, is a key part of Mumbai's ongoing infrastructure modernisation. The bridge is one of several initiatives aimed at replacing outdated British-era structures across the city. In addition to the Reay Road bridge, construction is actively progressing at Byculla, Dadar, and Ghatkopar. The new bridge will facilitate smoother traffic flow through the Barrister Nath Pai Road underpass while ensuring the required vertical clearance for vehicles passing beneath the eastern freeway. MMRDA Starts Work on New Cable-Stayed Bridge on Western Express Highway in Mumbai.

Advanced Features of the Reay Road Cable Bridge

The Reay Road Cable-Stayed Bridge features six spacious lanes for vehicular traffic and a pedestrian footpath, meeting Indian Road Congress standards. The design ensures enough clearance for rail traffic below while also incorporating LED lighting for better visibility at night. A bridge health monitoring system has been included to track the structure's condition and maintain its safety. This bridge is a key part of Mumbai's ongoing infrastructure upgrades, complementing projects in areas like Byculla, Dadar, and Ghatkopar. It will also enhance traffic flow through the Barrister Nath Pai Road underpass, providing a smoother route for commuters. Uttarakhand: Under-Construction Signature Bridge Collapses Due to Excessive Weight in Rudraprayag (Watch Video).

About Reay Road Cable Construction

The Reay Road Bridge, with a value of INR 2.73 billion, spans 385 meters and is designed to ease traffic congestion in the area. It features two down ramps and a 1.52-kilometre stretch aimed at improving traffic flow and enhancing commuter safety. This bridge not only increases vehicular capacity but also seeks to optimize movement through one of Mumbai’s busiest routes. By August 2024, 88% of the bridge’s construction was completed, though progress faced a temporary delay due to the Maharashtra Assembly Elections in November.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2024 03:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).