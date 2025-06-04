Malda, June 4: In a chilling case from West Bengal’s Malda district, a woman has been arrested for the brutal murder of her nephew by marriage, whose dismembered body was found encased in a cement wall at her father’s home. The accused, Moumita Hasan Nadab, allegedly killed 30-year-old Saddam Nadab, a labour contractor, following a personal and financial fallout. Saddam had been missing since May 18, when he left his residence on a scooter and did not return.

According to police, Saddam was living with Moumita and the two were involved in an alleged extramarital affair. During interrogation, Moumita confessed to murdering him, dismembering his body into three parts, and concealing the remains in plastic and concrete under a staircase in her father's home in Dinajpur district's Tapan area.

The case took a darker turn when Moumita claimed Saddam had been blackmailing her with explicit photographs. However, investigators believe financial disputes may have played a more significant role. Saddam, who managed labour contracts, reportedly had access to several lakhs of rupees, and police suspect he was killed during an argument over money.

A murder case has been registered, and Moumita remains in custody. Police have also detained and are questioning her husband to determine his possible involvement or knowledge of the crime. Further investigations are underway to uncover the full extent and motive behind the killing.

