Navi Mumbai, June 3: The Navi Mumbai police recently arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly killing his one-year-old daughter. Police officials said that the deceased child was unwell and crying continuously. The accused is said to be a resident of Devmal Thakurwadi village in Pen Taluka. Cops said that the accused was living with his four children, including the deceased daughter.

The deceased one-year-old girl was the accused's child from his third marriage, reports Hindustan Times. The alleged incident occurred on Monday, June 2, at around 5 PM when the child was crying continuously as she was unwell. Cops said that the child's crying enraged the accused, who allegedly slammed his daughter's head on the floor, thereby resulting in her death on the spot. Navi Mumbai Shocker: Woman Kills ‘Alcoholic’ Husband by Throwing Him Into Creek With Lover’s Help, Then Lodges Missing Person Complaint.

The accused's other three children, who witnessed the incident, ran out to the neighbours and cried for help. The neighbours sprang into action and nabbed the accused when he tried to escape the spot. Later, he was handed over to the police. During the preliminary investigation, cops learned that the deceased child's mother parted ways with the accused due to his abusive behaviour. Navi Mumbai Shocker: Man Booked for Raping Woman He Met on Dating App.

They also found that the accused was known for his anger issues and alleged abusive behaviour. "Due to this, his third wife parted ways with him about one and a half months ago," the investigating officer said. After the incident, the police booked and arrested the accused under Section 103(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2000.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

