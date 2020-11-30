Agra, November 30: A fraudster, posing as nephew of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, attempted to dupe a legislator of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh. The accused, identified as Yash Amin, failed in his plans to deceive BJP MLA Yogendra Upadhyaya and was arrested. It was also learnt that the accused had earlier duped Naresh Sharma, an associate of BJP MLA Dr Mohan Yadav in Ujjain. Gurugram: Woman Poses as Officer of US Army's Anti-Terrorist Department, Dupes Man of Over Rs 1.24 Crore.

According to BJP MLA Yogendra Upadhyaya, he recieved a call from a person in Ahmedabad who identified himself as Viraj Shah, nephew of Home Minister Amit Shah. The caller said he wanted to buy some hotel in Agra. On November 28 when Upadhyaya was in Delhi, the fraudster called him again. Not knowing his original identity, Upadhyaya asked him to meet in the national capital. Woman in Delhi Asked Tantrik to Save Her Marriage, Gets Duped of Rs 61,000 and Husband Demands Divorce!

Instead of meeting Upadhyaya in Delhi, the man reached Agra and called him again, seeking help to roam around. "I called my son Vatsalaya to help him out. And then he went to a shop and bought clothes worth Rs 40,000 and expected my son to pay the bill," Upadhyaya told TOI. The MLA's son immediately called his father and informed about what was happening.

Getting suspicious, the MLA called his younger son Alaukik to check the man's background. Alaukik found a news report about the fraudster and sent it to his father. Soon, Yash Amin was arrested by police.

