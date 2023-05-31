Mumbai, May 31: A man who was detained for murdering a woman and eating her flesh in Pali village passed away on Tuesday morning at the MG Hospital. Since Saturday, he has been receiving medical care at the facility.

The patient has been stable since admission, according the hospital, but on Tuesday morning, he suffered a heart attack and passed away. Rajasthan Horror: Man Suspected To Be Suffering From Hydrophobia Murders Elderly Woman, Allegedly Eats Her Flesh in Pali.

We isolated him in the hospital and had been cautious in our treatment since he had been reported to Jodhpur from Pali as a rabies patient and had been acting abnormally, the hospital further said.

He had received treatment from the psychiatric and neurology departments due to his ailment, but they were unable to identify his illness, it added.

Notably, on May 26 at Sardana village, Pali, under Sendra police station, 25-years-old Surendra Thakur, was discovered by the locals devouring the flesh of an elderly woman.

He had been hurried to the Pali hospital and was sent to Jodhpur the following day after being suspected of having rabies.

He bit a handful of healthcare workers even while being handled by the medical professionals and the police; they had been immunised in Jodhpur out of concern about infection from his bite.

Doctors in Jodhpur made a preliminary diagnosis of him as having either rabies, viral encephalitis, or Kuru illness, a deadly brain condition.

The latter had also undergone a CT scan, a liver and kidney check, and a failing liver was discovered, raising the possibility that he was an alcoholic.

In the meantime, the police team that reportedly travelled to Mumbai to look for his family has had no luck. When he was apprehended, authorities discovered an Aadhaar card in his pocket, which included both a bus ticket outlining the route from Mumbai to Shahpura in MP and an address for Mumbai. Flesh-Eating Bacteria Kills Danish Man Four Years After Pet Cat Bit His Finger.

The mystery surrounding his illness and how he got to Pali with such a medical condition continues, according to the police, until any family contacts were obtained.

