In a chilling incident in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri, a 35-year-old domestic help was allegedly murdered and her body concealed within a double bed storage box after she refused to get physically intimate. The discovery was made on Tuesday evening, April 7, at a paying guest (PG) accommodation in the Patthar Market area. Police on Wednesday arrested three suspects, including the victim's 22-year-old boyfriend, a local chicken shop owner, who reportedly confessed to killing the woman after a violent altercation.

Discovery at the Crime Scene in Mangolpuri

The case unfolded when the owner of the PG facility, Amarjeet, alerted the Mangolpuri police station around 7:00 PM on Tuesday. Amarjeet told investigators that one of the accused, Deepak (22), had requested use of a room for a few hours to meet a woman. Delhi Shocker: 8-Year-Old Girl S*xually Assaulted in Aman Vihar, Accused Arrested Under POCSO Act.

When Amarjeet returned later that evening, he found the room unlocked and Deepak missing. Upon entering, he noticed a leg protruding from the storage compartment of the bed and discovered the body. A forensic team and senior police officials, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Vikram Singh, reached the spot and confirmed that the victim had visible strangulation marks around her neck and a severe injury to her forehead.

Police Investigation and Subsequent Arrests in the Case

Following the discovery, the Delhi Police launched a manhunt and apprehended three men: the prime suspect, Deepak, his 50-year-old uncle Surendra (alias Bobby), and a 52-year-old family friend, Joginder. According to senior investigators, Deepak and the victim had been in a relationship for approximately six months. CCTV footage confirmed that the woman arrived at the PG around 4:30 PM on Tuesday to meet Deepak. However, what was intended to be a meeting escalated into a fatal struggle.

Motive and Mode of Offence in the Case

During interrogation, the prime accused reportedly confessed that the murder occurred in a "fit of rage" after the victim refused to be physically intimate with the 52-year-old man and the accused's uncle. Investigators revealed a disturbing sequence of events where Deepak allegedly pinned the woman down and smothered her with a blanket before strangling her. Joint Commissioner of Police (Western Range) Jatin Narwal stated that the other two accused, Surendra and Joginder, were present at the scene and allegedly stood guard outside the room during the murder. They are further accused of helping Deepak conceal the body and assisting his initial escape. Police are also probing allegations that the motive involved the victim's refusal to comply with demands made by the older men.

Background and Legal Action in the Mangolpuri Murder Case

The victim, a resident of Mangolpuri, is survived by her husband, who works in a shoe factory, and three children. While her family claimed they had previously discouraged the relationship, they alleged that the accused had been harassing her. Delhi Shocker: 18-Year-Old Arrested for Stabbing Man to Death in Shalimar Bagh and Posting Confession on Instagram.

The Delhi Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), specifically:

Section 103: Murder

Murder Section 238: Causing disappearance of evidence

Causing disappearance of evidence Section 3(5): Acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to confirm the exact cause of death and to determine if any sexual assault occurred before the murder.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 11:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).