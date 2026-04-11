Sanju Samson recorded a magnificent maiden century for the Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, spearheading a dominant batting display against the Delhi Capitals at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in the CSK vs DC IPL 2026 match. Reaching the milestone in the closing stages of the innings, the wicketkeeper-batter’s clinical performance has put the hosts in a commanding position as they search for their first victory of the IPL 2026 season. You can follow Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match scorecard here.

A Masterclass at Chepauk

Opening the innings, Samson silenced recent critics with a display of pure timing and aggression. After reaching his half-century in just 26 deliveries, he accelerated through the middle overs, targeting both pace and spin with ease. His century, punctuated by 14 boundaries and three towering sixes, marks his fourth in IPL history and his first since joining the Chennai-based franchise, coming in 52 balls.

The Rajasthan Legacy and Captaincy

Samson’s career is most closely associated with the Rajasthan Royals (RR), where he debuted as a 19-year-old in 2013. Across two separate stints with the franchise, interrupted by a brief period with the Delhi Daredevils, he became their leading run-scorer and a symbol of their attacking philosophy. Will MS Dhoni Play Tonight in CSK vs DC IPL 2026 Match?.

In 2021, he was appointed captain of the Royals, leading them to the final in 2022. During his tenure in Jaipur, he was celebrated for his ability to clear the ropes with ease, tallying over 200 sixes for the franchise and recording three of his career centuries in their colours.

Samson's move to the Yellow Army marks a significant shift in his career, as he steps into a vacuum following the injury absence of veteran MS Dhoni.

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