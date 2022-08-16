Mainpuri, Aug 16: Four people died, including a retired sub-inspector, while five others were injured when a truck rammed into a house in Mainpuri district.

The police said that one person is still stuck in debris. The rescue operation is underway.

The incident took place near Khiria Peepal village located on GT Road near Kurawali police station area when the driver of the truck lost control over the speeding vehicle.

Kamlesh Dixit, SP, Mainpuri, said, "Four dead, five injured after a truck rammed into a house on the road in Mainpuri. A truck went turtle and rammed into a house, in which a retired sub-inspector and his wife died. Two people in the truck also died while five were injured. One is still stuck in debris."

A large number of the police force is present at the spot.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on August 8, a Samajwadi Party leader had a close shave when a truck hit his car and dragged it for around 500 metres in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri.

