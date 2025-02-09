Imphal, February 9: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Sunday cancelled the Budget Session of the Legislative Assembly which was scheduled to begin on Monday. The Governor’s decision came hours after Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh submitted his resignation letter to Bhalla a day ahead of the crucial Assembly session. A Raj Bhavan official said that the Governor accepted the resignation letter and requested Biren Singh to continue as the caretaker Chief Minister until alternative arrangements are made.

Assembly Secretary K. Meghajit Singh in an order on Sunday night said: "In exercise of powers conferred by Clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, I, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Governor of Manipur hereby order that the previous orders dated 24 January 2025 to summon Manipur Legislative Assembly session, which is yet to commence, is hereby declared 'null and void' with immediate effect." Rahul Gandhi on N Biren Singh Resignation: 'Mounting Public Pressure Forced Manipur CM To Resign'.

The Budget session of the Manipur Assembly was scheduled to start on Monday (February 10) with the customary speech of the Governor and it would have continued till February 24. On February 14, Chief Minister Biren Singh, who also holds the Finance portfolio, was scheduled to submit the Budget estimates for the financial year 2025-26. An official of the Raj Bhavan said that after the formation of the new government, the Governor would summon the Budget session afresh.

Various tribal organisations including the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), an apex body of Kuki-Zo tribals in Manipur expressed their "cheers" over the resignation of Biren Singh from the Chief Ministerial post. Senior tribal leader and ITLF spokesman Ginza Vualzong said that Biren Singh resigned as he knew he would be voted out in the 'no confidence' voting in the Manipur Assembly, and to save his face, he must have submitted his resignation.

"Also, with his audio tape leak being taken up by the Supreme Court, I guess this time, even the BJP government can't do much to save him. Whether Biren Singh is CM or not, our demand for separate administration (equivalent to Union Territory with Assembly) remains the same. We have been separated by the Meitei people, and there's no going back. So much blood has been shed. Only a political solution can redeem us," Vualzong said. Manipur CM N Biren Singh’s Resignation ‘Belated’, People Now Await Visit by ‘Frequent-Flier PM Narendra Modi’: Congress.

The Manipur Chief Minister has been facing a controversy over a leaked audio tape allegedly featuring Singh, in which he is purportedly heard making controversial comments about the ethnic violence in the state. The Supreme Court is hearing a petition seeking a probe into the leaked audio tape.

