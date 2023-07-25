Imphal, July 25: The Manipur Police on Monday arrested one more accused in connection with the stripping and alleged sexual assault of two women. So far, since a purported video of the incident recently surfaced online, the police have arrested seven accused in the case. Officials said that the seventh accused was arrested from Thoubal district. Manipur Sexual Violence Video Case: Prime Accused Huirem Herodas Meitei, Who Was Seen Parading Woman Naked, Arrested by Police, Photo Surfaces.

Earlier, police arrested six accused, including a juvenile, in connection with the horrendous crime that took place on May 4. The incident shook the entire nation. Manipur Viral Video: Another Accused, Who Paraded Tribal Women Naked, Arrested From Thoubal District.

Meanwhile, irate mobs earlier set ablaze the houses of absconding suspect L. Kabichandra, 20, at Wangjing area in Thoubal and main accused Huirem Herodas Singh at Yairipok village in Thoubal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 25, 2023 08:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).