Jammu, March 4: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Government Medical College hospital (GMC) here on Thursday, officials said.

"I have taken the vaccine. The process was smooth. I urge all the eligible people to come forward and get vaccinated. The vaccines are safe and I congratulate all the scientists for producing the vaccines," the LG told reporters after taking the first dose of the vaccine.

Today received First Dose of #COVIDVaccine at Government Medical College Hospital, Jammu. My appeal to all eligible persons to get vaccinated too. This will help us to win fight against Covid-19 in J&K. pic.twitter.com/OYeemmmO0X — Manoj Sinha (@manojsinha_) March 4, 2021

He also appealed to people not to lower their guard against the viral disease and to follow all COVID-related SoPs even after getting inoculated.

The world has acknowledged the ingenuity of the Indian scientists, Sinha said and expressed his gratitude to all the frontline workers, doctors and healthcare staff, who led the country's battle against COVID-19.