Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh, March 22: Three masked men on a bike attempted to snatch a bag containing over Rs 13 lakh cash from a petrol pump salesman, on the Bhind-Lipulekh national highway under Barkhera police circle.

The petrol pump salesman Raghunandan, and manager, Vijay Prakash, tried to wrest back the bag with cash and the miscreants shot the salesmen in his leg.

In the tussle, the zip of the bag opened and some of the cash spilled on to the road while the miscreants sped away with the remaining amount.

Station house officer (SHO) K.K. Verma, said that the robbers threw chilly powder in the eyes of the bank employees.

He said that an intensive search has been launched to catch the robbers.

