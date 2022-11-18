A driver working in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was arrested for passing confidential and sensitive information to Pakistan. Delhi Police, in a joint operation with security agencies, nabbed the suspect. Sources said that the driver was honey-trapped by Pakistan ISI. More details are awaited. Gujarat ATS Arrests BSF Constable for Spying and Passing On Secret Information to Pakistan Over WhatsApp.

MEA Driver Arrested by Delhi Police:

Delhi Police with the help of security agencies arrested a driver working in Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for passing confidential and sensitive information to Pakistan. The driver was honey-trapped by Pakistan ISI: Sources pic.twitter.com/VuVAwltppO — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)